Get the party started at Fat Tuesday's New Dolphin Mall location

Now you can get your frozen cocktail fix while doing your shopping. Inside South Florida correspondent Miriam Tapia takes us on a visit to check out Fat Tuesday’s newest SoFlo location at Dolphin Mall.

“We’re happy to be back in a location where we can serve the locals,” says Tatiana Araujo, head of Marketing at Fat Tuesday.

“Over the years, we’ve gone on a strategy of a little bit more touristy locations like Bayside where we have a store. Now, we’re trying to really cater to the locals who are asking us and begging us to come back. That’s been an amazing experience to serve the Miami market again.”

Along with a new location, Fat Tuesdays is releasing new flavors to join fan favorites like their 190 Octane.

“Now we have green apple and cherry as well,” says Araujo. “We have the Cat Five Hurricane which is very well known. Some of my favorites are strawberry, peach Bellini and obviously margarita, Pina colada, all those favorites that the customers always like.”

They’ve even added a new guilt-free line of flavors.

“One of the things we came out with this year was the skinny line which has no sugar added and about half the calories of our other drinks,” says Araujo. “We’re always trying to shape it up and shake it up and try to make things more fun.”

For more information, visit FatTuesday.com

