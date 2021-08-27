Get the whole family ready for back to school

Back to school season is here and summer is winding down. Friend of the show, entertainment and lifestyle expert Josh McBride is here to give us some of the best back-to-school essentials for the students in the family.

First off, let's talk style. Make sure your student looks and feels good at school with the Thereabouts Collection from JCPenney. This clothing line is made for kids of all different shapes, sizes, and abilities. It features special adaptable clothing with easy access openings, sensory-friendly seams, and no tags. It runs from 2T to 22, including plus and husky sizes.

After a long day of learning a nutritious meal prepares kids for the next day. Plant-based foods like the Gardein chicken tenders, nuggets, and filets, are sure to be a family favorite. These easy dinners also make a perfect after-school treat.

Continuing with some more healthy snacks are the Birds Eye Cauliflower Tots. These will satisfy your tater tot craving, without the tater. The crispy veggie goodness expands to the Cauliflower Wings that come in a variety of flavors.

Stoneyfield Organic snacks are great for kids and adults alike. The yogurt has nutrients to keep you and your little ones fueled up through all the little league games you can imagine.

Sending your child off to college? Give them an easy way to keep the place smelling fresh with Febreze Unstoppables. These sprays eliminate odors and give bursts of fresh scents whenever the surfaces are touched. Nothing is better than plopping onto the couch for a study session and being enveloped by your favorite scent.

