Get tips and tricks to celebrate Halloween with #HowWeHalloween

After the year we had, what will Halloween look like in 2021? Need the inside scoop on the top candy? The National Confectioners Association is here to share their revealed favorite treats and tips on #HowWeHalloween

It's no surprise that the top three candies in America this year are chocolate, gummies, and candy corn. No matter where you stand on candy corn, you can't deny how iconic it is for Halloween.

If you're not sure how to celebrate, check the hashtag #HowWeHalloween to see how others are celebrating. You may get some inspiration for a virtual costume party or a fun trunk-or-treat event. Everyone will be celebrating a little differently, but 80% of Americans said they'll be heading back to trick-or-treating.

Click here for more resources on Halloween inspiration, and enjoy the spooky season!