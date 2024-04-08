Get to Know Ryan Nelson: The Newest Member of Inside South Florida

Are you curious to learn more about the newest addition to the Inside South Florida team? Meet Ryan Nelson, the vibrant personality adding flair to the show's lineup. In a recent segment, Ryan shared insights into his background, interests, and aspirations, giving viewers a glimpse into his life beyond the studio.

Ryan may have been born in Los Angeles, but his heart belongs to South Florida. Raised in Sunrise, just a stone's throw away from the ISF studio, Ryan brings a genuine local perspective to the team.

With a humble brag, Ryan proudly declares his alma mater to be the University of Miami—one of the finest educational institutions not just in South Florida but across the nation. Go Canes!

When Ryan isn't busy working, you'll likely find him indulging his love for food or hitting the pavement for a run. With a passion for running, Ryan balances out his culinary adventures by staying active and pursuing his goal of running a marathon someday. From binge-watching "Ted Lasso" to admiring his extensive sneaker collection, Ryan's interests span a diverse range.

As a reporter, Ryan is driven by a desire to showcase the brighter side of life. Inspired by lifestyle TV and shows like Inside South Florida, he aims to uplift viewers by highlighting the best of the community, from health and education to culinary delights.

Eager to keep up with Ryan's adventures? Follow him on Instagram @RyanNelson23, where he shares glimpses into his daily life, from his sneaker collection to culinary escapades and everything in between.

To uncover more about Ryan Nelson and catch his full segment on Inside South Florida, tune in to the show and discover the vibrant personality behind the camera. Weekdays at 6pm on WSFL-TV.