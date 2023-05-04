Watch Now
Get your biz growing this national small business week with Honeybook

Posted at 7:04 PM, May 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-04 19:04:07-04

Honeybook Chief Evangelist, Natalie Franke, joined Inside South Florida to drop some knowledge for growing your small business.

“When we look at online tools, we want to find tools that allow us to streamline and automate as much as possible,” says Franke. “This could be something like an all-in-one client flow management platform like HoneyBook that helps you manage everything from inquiry to invoice. It could be an AI tool that helps you to maximize your productivity. You want to find tools that help you to do things like streamlining all your communication.”

For more information, visit HoneyBook.com.

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by HoneyBook.

