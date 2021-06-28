Get your chance to Live Anywhere with Airbnb

As we know, the pandemic really blurred the lines between travel, living and working. According to Airbnb, 11% of long-term stay bookers in 2021 report living a “ nomadic lifestyle” - 74% are considering living anywhere other than where they work after the pandemic is over. This inspired the launch of Live Anywhere on Airbnb, where 12 people and up to 3 companions can chart their individual journeys and live exclusively in listings on Airbnb for a whole year.

Cassidy Blackwell, director of international communications, says people now have the flexibility to work remotely and are taking advantage of that. There's been an increase in people getting rid of their mortgages and trading them in for a lifetime full of travel. In order to learn more about this, those who get to participate in the Live Anywhere campaign get to plan their trip however they want, without worrying about costs for board and transportation.

“Senior nomads”, Debbie and Michael Campbell have been traveling since 2013 and have stayed in 270 listings on Airbnb across 85 countries. If you're one of 12 who get to Live Anywhere, you can take some travel tips from them.

"It's connecting history to geography in person," says Michael. "All the things you read about in school, now you get to see them up close."

To sign up for this chance of a lifetime, you can go to www.airbnb.com/liveanywhere