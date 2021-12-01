Watch
Inside South Florida

Actions

Get your Christmas tree and also give back to the Boys and Girls Clubs of Miami-Dade

items.[0].videoTitle
Posted at 12:54 PM, Dec 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-01 13:10:13-05

The Holidays are officially here!

If you are on the search for a real Christmas tree, you can visit the Boys and Girls Clubs of Miami-Dade as they're keeping their annual tradition of selling Christmas trees with proceeds benefiting the children of the organization.

For over 50 years, the organization has been selling trees to bring holiday cheer into South Florida homes.

From now until trees are sold out, you can get Fraser Fir trees from North Carolina that were hand-selected by Boys and Girls Club president, Alex Rodriguez-Roig.

"There's a good range for anybody, we'll find any type of tree you want and have it waiting for you," stated President Rodriguez-Roig.

The Hank Kline Club Tree Lot is located on 2805 SW 32nd Ave.

For more info on their premium, hand-picked trees, ranging from 6-feet to 14-feet, visit bgcmia.org today.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Inside South Florida

10:49 AM, Jul 26, 2019

Inside South Florida is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in South Florida. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:Isfadvertising@wsfltv.com

Trusted Advisors