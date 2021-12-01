Get your Christmas tree and also give back to the Boys and Girls Clubs of Miami-Dade

The Holidays are officially here!

If you are on the search for a real Christmas tree, you can visit the Boys and Girls Clubs of Miami-Dade as they're keeping their annual tradition of selling Christmas trees with proceeds benefiting the children of the organization.

For over 50 years, the organization has been selling trees to bring holiday cheer into South Florida homes.

From now until trees are sold out, you can get Fraser Fir trees from North Carolina that were hand-selected by Boys and Girls Club president, Alex Rodriguez-Roig.

"There's a good range for anybody, we'll find any type of tree you want and have it waiting for you," stated President Rodriguez-Roig.

The Hank Kline Club Tree Lot is located on 2805 SW 32nd Ave.

For more info on their premium, hand-picked trees, ranging from 6-feet to 14-feet, visit bgcmia.org today.