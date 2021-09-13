Get your daily dose of laughs with Dish Nation on WSFL

If you need your daily dose of laughs then look no further than Dish Nation, airing weeknights here WSFL. Host and radio personality Chuey Martinez filled us in on what to expect on this outrageous hit show.

In his own words, Chuey says Dish Nation is a pop-culture show on steroids. The cast of amazing hosts includes Rickey Smiley, Headkrack, Porsha Williams, Gary with da Tea, and Da Brat. The upcoming tenth season is the best one yet, he says.

Everyone brings their own unique traits to the show, resulting in an awesome show. Some of the crew operates from Atlanta while the rest are in LA, making it even more amazing how seamlessly everything comes together.

"We're all different personalities, I think it's something for everybody," he says. "If you don't like what I'm saying, you're probably going to like what Gary with da Tea is saying...I think there's a little bit of everything for everybody."

The show is an all-around good time for the cast and the audience. You can catch it on WSFL weeknights at 12:30 a.m.