Get your dental health back on track

Dentists across the country have been swamped with patients trying to play catch up after missing appointments due to COVID. Joining us now is, Dr. Jaime Laviola, to help us figure out our next steps to get back on track.

Dr. Laviola says the most important thing is to get back to the dentist and get treatment for any issues you had pre-COVID. Letting things like cavities go untreated for long periods of time can lead to even bigger problems.

One of the biggest culprits of dental issues is gum disease. If your gums are bleeding that's the number one sign something is wrong. Paying attention to your gum health can improve your overall health since the state of your gums has been linked to several other illnesses that affect the entire body, he says.

Lowering stress levels can also improve oral health. High levels of cortisone can cause your gums to swell, says Dr. Laviola, which can lead to even more problems down the road. If going to the dentist stresses you out, he says telehealth visits have been great for patients with anxiety, because they can meet the doctor and get to know more about procedures they may need from the comfort of their home rather than a "scary" office.

Even if you don't have any pain, going to your dentist for a checkup is important. Several dental issues can be asymptomatic in patients, which can leave you with a more serious issue and longer health. Finding these issues early is key to long-lasting dental health.

For more information, you can head to drlaviola.com