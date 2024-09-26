Get Your Drink On With Kava-Based Mocktails By The Syndicate

From upscale dinners and social galas to sporting event and hanging out with friends, cocktails can be the perfect pairing to give your night that extra buzz of excitement. Sometimes, having a bit too much fun with cocktails can bring painful headaches and regret in the morning. Joyci Borovsky, owner and operator of the Syndicate in Wynwood, joined Inside South Florida to introduce her mocktail alternative with boosting effects.

“We do create mocktails, but they're not juice-based,” says Borovsky. We infuse our personal base mocktails with extracts that will give you a mood enhancement boost.”

Rather than inhibiting your senses like a regular alcohol-based cocktail would, the Syndicate's mocktails offer the aspects cocktail drinkers love without the not-so-fun side effects.

“They will elevate you, they'll make you feel good and they look and taste just like a regular cocktail you would have at a bar,” says Borovsky. “Consuming these substances help so much more than to take that edge off than alcohol would and there's no hangover. They're true mood enhancers without any intoxication at all whatsoever.”

The Syndicate’s mocktails won’t leave you feeling drunk, but instead offers some handy health benefits thanks the kava used in creating these alcohol-free concoctions.

“Kava by itself, on its own, does not have any bad side effects. It's a natural diuretic, a natural detox. It's so good for you. it's truly nature's anxiety medication,” says Borovsky.

For more information, visit SyndicateWynwood.com.