Get Your Hands on These Toys Ahead of the Holiday Season

Posted at 6:10 PM, Oct 04, 2023
Toy Industry’s Premier Player, Elizabeth Werner, joined Inside South Florida to share the hottest holiday toys and gadgets of 2023 that you don’t want to miss out on.

“Let's jump right in with our Lego Dreams Fantastical Tree House,” says Werner. “This is an amazing show on Netflix and YouTube, and this is the home base of the heroes. Our kids get to build and imagine a Mrs. Castillo's kitchen, Izzy and Mateo’s bedroom, the living room, and the lookout tower. What's great about this is they start building with the instructions, but then they're given a couple of ways to complete the model so they can finish and play however they'd like.”

Inside South Florida is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in South Florida. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

