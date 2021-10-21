Get your holiday shopping done early with Amazon

Watch
Amazon is kicking off the holiday shopping season earlier than ever, unveiling Black Friday worthy deals way in advance! Discussing this year’s hottest gift trends that’ll ensure parents save money, is parenting contributor, Carly Dorgi.

Shoppers can take advantage of these amazing sales right now. With a wide selection including popular brands like Barbie, LEGO, and LOL Surprise, you can get everything you need on your list without leaving home.

Amazon has also unveiled its Holiday Gift Guide. This is a specially curated list of over 1,500 family-friendly items. You can shop by age group, character, brand, or category, to make sure you find the perfect gift.

