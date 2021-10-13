Get your holiday shopping done early with Sam's Club

After 2020, shoppers say they plan to get a jump on their holiday shopping this year. Here to tell us why early shopping is the name of the game all 2021 is digital journalist and trends expert, Anna De Souza.

Although most of the shopping was done online last year, most people are planning to head back to their favorite stores in person this year. Along with early shopping, over 40% of shoppers are also hoping to have a one-stop-shop experience.

Whether you need food, gifts, or supplies for your holiday festivities, Sam's Club has you covered. With convenient shopping options like the scan and go, which allows you to bypass the checkout line, same-day delivery, and curbside pickup, you can get all your shopping done in a single trip.

There are tons of trendy gifts this year, including some luxury loungewear, advent calendars, an all-in-one wireless stereo. Don't forget about the furry friend in your house and treat them with a remote treat dispenser and pet camera!

