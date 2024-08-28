Get Your Kids Back to School Ready with These Must-Have Products

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Jamie O. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

As the summer heat continues and the back-to-school rush begins, parents everywhere are looking for the best products to help their kids start the school year right. Lifestyle expert Jamie O'Donnell joined Inside South Florida to share her top picks for back-to-school essentials. Here's a roundup of her recommended goodies to keep your kids prepared, stylish, and healthy this school year.

Solo New York Re:Fresh Backpack

Backpacks can be a breeding ground for germs, especially with kids constantly on the go. Jamie highlights the Solo New York Re:Fresh Backpack, a must-have item for every student. This machine-washable backpack can be tossed directly into the washing machine to sanitize and remove everyday stains, keeping it clean and fresh. Made sustainably from 15 recycled ocean-bound PET water bottles, this backpack helps reduce ocean pollution. It’s available in various colors and patterns to suit any style. You can find this backpack at solo-ny.com, Walmart, Staples, and Best Buy for $49.

DAX Braid Hair Gel

Looking good is part of feeling good, and DAX Stronghold Hair Gel is perfect for keeping your child’s hair looking stylish and well-kept throughout the school day. This flake-free, fragrance-free, cruelty-free gel is infused with tea tree oil, offering a strong hold that lasts. It’s ideal for all hair textures and styles, including natural hair, weaves, wigs, and extensions. Plus, it washes out easily, allowing for quick changes in style. Available at daxhaircare.com, Amazon, Walmart, and beauty supply stores for $9 to $11.

Heali Medical Sports Tape

For kids involved in sports, injuries can happen. Heali Sports Tape provides extra support and helps in faster recovery. This infused kinesiology tape contains natural ingredients like menthol and magnesium and comes in stylish designs. It’s easy to apply — just peel and stick — making it perfect for on-the-go support without the mess of pain creams. This woman-owned, market-leading product is safety-tested and trusted by healthcare practitioners. Find it at select Walmart locations or learn more at healimedical.com.

Brazi Bites Gluten-Free Waffles

Mornings can be hectic, and a quick, nutritious breakfast is essential. Brazi Bites Gluten-Free Waffles are a tasty and convenient option for busy families. Available in three varieties—traditional homestyle, sweet blueberry, and savory cheesy—these waffles are perfect for breakfast or an after-school snack. Just pop them in the toaster, and they're ready in minutes. You can find these delicious, gluten-free waffles at Whole Foods and Sprouts for $5.99, and online at brazibites.com.

Good Good No Sugar Jams and Jellies

For a healthier take on a classic PB&J, try Good Good No Sugar Jams and Jellies. Available in strawberry jam and concord grape jelly, these spreads are made with only 2 grams or less of sugar per serving, with no added sugar. They’re also low carb, low calorie, gluten-free, non-GMO certified, and made from 100% natural plant-based ingredients. Perfect for a quick and healthy snack, these jams and jellies are available at Publix for $6.99 or online at goodgoodbrand.com.

With these fantastic back-to-school finds, your kids will be ready to tackle the new school year in style, stay healthy, and keep their energy levels up. For more information on these products and more tips, visit Jamie O'Donnell's website at jamieo.co or follow her on Instagram at @jamieoandco.