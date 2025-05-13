GetNaked: Celebrity Esthetician Shares Life-Saving Sun Safety Tips During Melanoma Awareness Month

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Melanoma Research Foundation. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

May is Melanoma Awareness Month, and while melanoma is the deadliest form of skin cancer, claiming over 200,000 lives each year in the U.S., there’s encouraging news: more than 93% of melanomas are preventable with proper sun safety and regular skin checks.

That’s why celebrity esthetician and licensed skincare expert Ian Michael Crumm, the 2025 spokesperson for the Melanoma Research Foundation’s #GetNaked campaign, is on a mission to educate Americans on life-saving habits that can start with just one simple action: putting on sunscreen.

“Wear SPF every single day, even if it’s cloudy,” says Crumm. “Put your SPF next to your toothpaste so it becomes part of your morning routine.”

Crumm recommends the IMAGE Skincare Tinted SPF 30 Moisturizer, which includes antioxidant-rich exosome technology and blends easily into all skin tones. For those concerned about sun-related aging, he suggests Medik8’s Oxy-R Peptides, a brightening serum clinically shown to improve skin tone and reduce dark spots within just four weeks.

And for those accidental sunburns? “Products like Rescue MD’s DNA Repair Complex are amazing,” he explains. “It’s safe for rosacea-prone skin and contains an ingredient called Lapachol, which has been clinically shown to help calm inflammation in the skin.”

Don’t forget the eyes, Crumm adds, which are just as vulnerable to UV damage. Look for sunglasses that offer 100% UV protection, often noted directly on the lens sticker. Brands like Draper James, Cole Haan, and Converse all offer stylish sun-safe options.

Finally, Crumm encourages everyone to make a skin screening appointment this year, and make it an annual habit.

For more information, resources, or to make a donation, visitmelanoma.org. You can also follow Ian on Instagram at @ianmcrumm for weekly skin health and sun safety tips.