Getting Fit in 2025: At-Home Workouts with Coach Lukas Brito

Inside South Florida kicked off 2025 with some fitness inspiration, thanks to Coach Lukas Brito, who joined us in the studio to demonstrate simple yet effective at-home workouts. Whether you’re a gym enthusiast or just starting your fitness journey, these exercises are easy to do with minimal equipment and deliver results.

Exercise 1: Goblet Squats

Coach Lukas introduced the versatile goblet squat, a move that strengthens the lower body and engages the core. Holding a 10-pound dumbbell (or any household item like a laundry detergent container), Lukas explained:



How-To: Hold the weight close to your chest, set your hips back, squat down, and drive through your heels to stand tall. Tip: Keep your chest upright and core engaged throughout.

“Anyone can do this,” host Cameron Dobbs commented. “You can pick up a dumbbell, or you can do body weight, pick up a laundry detergent, a book, or anything and everything that you can find in your home. It’s a great little at-home workout.”

Exercise 2: Split-Stance Rows

For the second move, Coach Lukas combined lower body and back strength in a split-stance row.



How-To: Step into a split stance (one leg behind), hinge forward, bend the back knee, and pull the dumbbell toward your side, keeping your elbow tucked in. Focus: Engage the back muscles, maintain balance, and activate your core.

Coach Lukas explained that this is a move that will not just fire up your back but also work on your stability.

Exercise 3: Plank with Dumbbell Pull-Through

The final exercise took things to the floor for a full-body plank variation.



How-To: In a high plank position, reach under your body to drag the dumbbell across to the other side. Switch hands and repeat. Options: Drop to your knees if needed to maintain form while still engaging your core.

Fitness Beyond the Studio

Coach Lukas emphasized that these exercises can be done anywhere, with or without equipment, making them perfect for a busy lifestyle. For those who want more, Lukas invited viewers to his fitness studio, Infinity Beyond Fitness, with locations in Coconut Grove and Pinecrest.