Getting healthy doesn't have to be expensive

Posted at 10:49 AM, May 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-13 10:49:01-04

If gym memberships and expensive exercise equipment aren't something you're keen on, Heather Frey has tips for you on how to feel the burn on a budget.

The founder of SmashFit says you can get a total body workout from the comfort of your home. Her number one thing she recommends is resistance bands. Frey says the ones that come with handles allow for you to do several different workouts, and focus on strengthening different parts of your body. The bands also come in different levels of resistance to increase your workouts.

Ankle weights are a quick and easy way to get a workout throughout the day. You can put them on and just go up and down your stairs for a quick burn. Like the resistance bands, they can be used for several different workouts and target different parts of your body.

