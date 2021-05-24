Getting help with Next Level Recovery

The pandemic has brought the conversation around mental health into the spotlight. Now that it's Mental Health Awareness Month, we're expanding on that conversation and introducing you to accessible resources. Today we spoke with Next Level Recovery Associates about how they can help get you feeling your best again.

Amanda Marino and her business partner created Next Level Recovery after dealing with her own mental health struggles. One thing they offer is a substance abuse intervention that can be used to help a loved one who is resistant to help. They also provide case management to fill gaps between other services.

"Our hearts are 100% in, and when we work with a family we become an extended piece of that family unit," she says.

Their approach allows healing for the entire family, so they can offer help and services for everyone involved. Marino says the best way to ensure success in healing is to find someone you trust, and not go through it alone.

If you'd like to know more or find services for yourself or someone you love, you can learn more at nextlevelrecoveryassociates.com