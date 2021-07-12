Getting past a plateau during your fitness journey

Have you hit a wall in your fitness journey? Plateaus are real and fitness strategist Heather Frey is here to take you to the next level.

Plateaus are common and usually mean one of two things, 1. You’ve adapted. 2. You’re not being completely honest with yourself. If you consistently eat the same foods and do the same workouts, your body will adjust to that. If you're not eating what you should be or exercising how you say you are, you won't see the results you're looking for, and you may be mistaking that as a plateau, Frey says.

"You have to get really honest with yourself," she says. "A lot of it is really just the intensity...are you putting in the work?"

Food journals can help you keep track of what you're eating and drinking. At the gym, you can get out of the rut by changing up your routine. Even adding just one extra set to your workout or one changing the weights your using can get you through a plateau and onto better results.

If you truly believe you're doing everything right and still stuck at a plateau, Frey says you should go to the doctor. It doesn't necessarily mean there's something wrong, but it's best to get a checkup.

But hitting a plateau isn't the worst thing that can happen, Frey says.

"Plateaus really mean that what you've done is you've made amazing progress," she says. "I look at it like a way for your body to rest and your mind to rest while you regroup."