Getting the most out of your money

The pandemic has had a financial impact on several people, leaving them wondering how they'll come back from it. Expert investor and founder of business and finance consulting agency, Hyper Acceleration, Ian Dunlap provides his outlook on how to recover from a financial setback.

Dunlap says he doesn't expect to see the economy fully recover for another two or three years, but this is a great opportunity to invest. Regardless of the asset, you now have a chance to invest in cryptocurrency. He says the best thing to do is follow the trends of the big buyers, and right now that trend is crypto.

Investments allow you to have the world's greatest businessmen making the moves for you. Investing in companies like Tesla and Microsoft will allow you to grow with them and make money while you sleep.