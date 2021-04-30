Getting your finances in check with Experian

Millions of Americans are now rebuilding their financial foundation after it was rocked at the beginning of the pandemic. Experian is offering help to make sure that the foundation is stable and strong for years to come.

The leading global information servicing company says recent studies show Americans are more optimistic about their financial standings than they were last year. Several people saved up extra money while they were stuck at home last year and put it toward paying off debts, which has lead to credit scores being at an all-time high across the board.

So how do we continue this trend? Creating an emergency fund with up to six months' worth of your core needs to help you from ending up in debt in the future. You should also be paying off the debts with the highest interest rates first so you don't end up paying more than you need.

Most importantly? Check your credit score often to keep track of your progress. You can use tools like the Experian Credit Boost to get an instant boost to your score. The company has been able to add an additional 50 million points for their users, averaging about 13 points per person.

Using free financial tools and setting saving goals are crucial. It's never too early to start saving, or too late to improve your credit score.