Gift Ideas and Travel Destinations for the Holidays

“Treat your four-legged friends this holiday season to a treat puzzle inspired by every dog's favorite people food,” says McBride. “Pooches turn mealtime into a stimulating search for snacks as they solve the treat-filled challenges in the Pizza Party! Treat Puzzle by Brightkins.” For more information, visit Brightkins.com or Amazon.

By combining LED UVC technology with artificial intelligence, UVCeed has developed one of the first mobile disinfecting device that works with your smartphone’s camera. Use the promotion code Holiday20 to enjoy a 20% discount on your purchase.

“UVCeed is the first personal AI-powered mobile UVC disinfectant platform for work, homeschool, or travel,” says McBride. “UVCeed works with both iOS and Android and is 99.9% effective at killing germs, bacteria, and viruses, including the virus that causes COVID-19 in seconds. UVCeed attaches to the back of any smartphone and is outfitted with powerful mercury-free LED UV light rays and multiple sensors.” For more information, visit UVCeed.com or Amazon.

Discover a world of wonder at Omni Hotels and Resorts, where personalized service and elevated experiences await, leaving you with memories that last a lifetime.

“Omni Hotels and Resorts offer the Ticket to Wonder package at all 50 of their hotels, including Omni Chicago, Omni Houston, and Omni PGA Frisco Resort,” says McBride. “Book now until January 15, 2024, for a chance to win a five-night stay and receive special edition chocolate bars by Kate Weiser Chocolate. Enjoy a $10 food and beverage credit for Omni’s Ginger Snapper Whipper Hot Chocolate and save up to 20% off stay dates from today through January 21, 2024.” For more information, visit OmniHotels.com/Holiday

Another favored luxury destination is Casa De Campo Resorts and Villas, impressively designed to enhance your Dominican Republic travel experience by providing a plethora of world-class activities for you to explore and enjoy.

"Another great destination this holiday season is Casa de Campo Resorts and Villas, a 7,000-acre resort in the Dominican countryside of La Romana. The resort features three world-renowned golf courses, a private beach, Equestrian Center, Tennis Center, and numerous on-site activities." For more information, visit CasaDeCampo.com.do

