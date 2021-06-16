Gift Ideas for the Dads and Grads

Father's Day is just around the corner and it's also the peak of graduation season! Which means it's time to start thinking about how to honor the dads and grads in your life.

Lindsay Roberts, the founder of TheGiftInsider.com stopped by to help with some great gift suggestions and shopping strategies.

For the fathers in your life, Lindsay suggested we help simplify his life while helping him to safeguard his family. The Lift Master secure view garage door opener was up first as its smart features blow away the competition! It's first ever built in camera is powered by the company's "My Q" app so dad can check, open, close and see who's entering the home in real-time.

More info can be found at LiftMaster.com

For the grads, AT&T is offering 50% off a new Motorola one 5G ACE when you activate a new AT&T prepaid line on the unlimited plus plan, with autopay for $60 a month.

Visit ATT.Com/Prepaid for more details.

