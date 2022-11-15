Gift ideas for the techies in your life

It is time to make your gift list for the holidays. Tech & Lifestyle Expert, Stephanie Humphrey, joined Inside South Florida to share her tech gift guide for 2022.

“The HP Sprocket 3x4 is the perfect gift to finally put all those smartphone photos to use. You can slip it into a purse or a backpack and instantly print glossy sticky back photos straight from your phone,” says Humphrey. “If you're mailing holiday cards this year, make them extra special with each unique design. Minted Holiday Cards offer a wide range of card styles that you can personalize.”

The Oral-B iO Series is a useful gift for that person that cherishes their beautiful smile.

“The round brush head is the one dentist use the most worldwide,” says Humphrey. “It's the most tech advanced toothbrush with a smart pressure sensor led interactive display and app that gives you real-time individual tracking, feedback and coaching.”

Gifting technological devices can begin to add up quickly. Shopping with Pay Pal’s Pay Later may help you rearrange holiday spending.

“You can spread your payments out over time to better manage your budget and the stress of holiday shopping at the same time,” says Humphrey.

If you’re a parent interested in a toy that doubles as an education tool, Humphrey has a great option for you.

“The Lights and Sounds El Bravo Pirate Ship Playset is a super cool bilingual toy that features over 75 phrases in English and Spanish,” says Humphrey. “Kids can spin the compass and push the Santiago button to hear character phrases and action sounds.”

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by HP Sprocket, Oral-B, PayPal and Nickelodeon.