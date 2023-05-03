Gift mom a beautiful bouquet from the Home Depot this Mother’s Day

The Home Depot’s Director of Trend and Design, Sarah Fishburne, and Divisions Merchandise Manager of Live Goods, Dan Stuppiello, joined Inside South Florida with the best florals you can get for your mom this Mother’s Day.

“One is the rio dipladenia, and what's great about this plant is it has a lot of flower power,” says Stuppiello. “It works in a lot of different conditions, including cool and warm climates. It's great for container gardens and hanging baskets, and it really works for the beginner gardener and the advanced gardener.”

For more information, visit HomeDepot.com/mothersday

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by The Home Depot.