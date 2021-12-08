Watch
Gift tips for everyone on your list

Posted at 4:52 PM, Dec 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-08 16:52:52-05

The holidays are here and while your gift list is growing, your patience may be shrinking. You can find everything you need for everyone on your list with the help of stylist Heather Thomson.

Stop by BJ's Whole Sale Club for toys, food, gifts, and anything else you need for Christmas morning, and dinner. Stay organized while shopping with Klarna to track what you're buying, when it's shipping, and help you pay with four easy interest-free payments.

If you have a movie lover on your list, consider the Cinemark Movie Club! Members can get discounted tickets and concessions, and special free movie screenings! Cinemark has theater locations all over the world for the film buff in your life.

