Gift trends to be on the lookout for this holiday season

This year has flown by and many of us are planning to start holiday shopping a little early. Kelly McNeal from TheBuzzOnGifts.com has a sneak peek at some amazing gifts that will be flying off the shelves.

First up, two words; Banana Phone. This great stocking stuffer works with Bluetooth to hook up to your smartphone so you can make calls, voice-activated commands, and even play music. This is a great gift for a White Elephant party.

If you're sick of your eyeglasses getting foggy, try FogBlocker. This is another great stocking stuffer for anyone who wears glasses or goggles at work. It comes in a great wet wipe so it's easy to apply to your lenses and you only need one coat for long-lasting results.

For the fashionista in your life, get them a great Baobab Roots handbag. They are fashionable and durable, with a classic design. They're made in small batches so each one is a little unique, just like the person you're giving it to.

Trick your kids into learning with CMY Cubes. These colorful cubes show different colors depending on which angle you look at them from. Kids will have a blast with all the fun colors they can see, and parents will enjoy knowing they're still learning while home on Winter break.

Add a mini fridge to any room in your home with the Uber Appliance Chill Refrigerator. This can store your kid's snacks in their playroom or keep your skincare items cold in your bathroom without taking up a ton of space. It comes in a ton of colors so you can find one for everyone on your gift list.

If your grandmother is having trouble reading the labels on bottles in the shower, get them Showerspecs. These come in three different reading prescriptions and tons of designs. Water rolls right off the fog-proof lenses so you won't have to worry about Aunt Sally accidentally using conditioner as a body wash.

Bring a new holiday treat to the party with EATABLES. These delicious popcorn snacks are infused with favorite cocktail flavors, like Peach Bellini. This could be a great gift to along with their favorite bottle of alcohol or amp up your next charcuterie tray.