Gifts even the pickiest person will enjoy

Posted at 10:18 AM, Dec 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-17 10:18:39-05

Gift-giving can be so challenging sometimes - especially when you’re shopping for multiple loved ones. To make things a little easier - trends editor for the Daily National, the ‘modern man’, Mike Bako stopped by recently with some holiday gifting ideas.

Shoppers can manage and save money by shopping smart with PayPal and Venmo. Users can even send a monetary gift with a special custom message.

Start a new tradition with Ancestry DNA. Build meaningful connections, find family members you never knew you had, and learn how you got to where you are today.

The Beyblade Speed Storm Battle set is probably at the top of your little one's list, and it's a fun game the whole family can enjoy. Target has a very special version of Target edition Monopoly. Target has toys, games, and gift sets for everyone on your list. At Target you can also get drive-up pickup or have your gifts delivered in the same day.

10:49 AM, Jul 26, 2019

Inside South Florida is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in South Florida.

