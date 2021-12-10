Watch
Gifts for everyone on your list

Posted at 4:09 PM, Dec 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-10 16:09:04-05

‘Tis the season! Lifestyle journalist and author, Amy E. Goodman joined us recently and shared some of her favorite gifts for people in the whole family.

You can get gifts for the new homeowners, those who love to entertain, and the fashionistas in your life all from JC Penney. Holiday decor and fashion for the whole family start at just $11.99.

Your little ones will feel more grown-up and get some understanding of the world with "The Week Jr" magazine. It's a special magazine for kids ages 8-14 that brings the world of reporting down to their level. Along with the great articles, there are also games, recipes, and TV reviews!

Don't forget about stocking stuffers. Build a self-care stocking with the Aromasoles Therapeutic Slipper socks and the Charlotte Tilbury 3 Magic Steps to Perfect-Looking Skin gift set.

