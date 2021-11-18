Gifts for the grillmaster

We are continuing our holiday shopping talk but this time we are talking to barbecue expert, Chef Jason Morse and he’s sharing tips on how to pick the perfect grill for the grillmasters in your life.

Grills and grill accessories are hot items at the tip of everyone's list. More and more people are buying multiple grills and smokers to keep the barbecues going on year-round. They also have high-tech accessories to make sure every meal is cooked to perfection.

Add a personalized touch to your gift by putting the name of your favorite chef on some of their favorite tools, like a charcuterie board to display what they just cooked up. You can find all this and more with the help of the friendly folks at Ace Hardware!