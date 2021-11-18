Watch
Inside South Florida

Actions

Gifts for the grillmaster

items.[0].videoTitle
Posted at 1:22 PM, Nov 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-18 13:22:54-05

We are continuing our holiday shopping talk but this time we are talking to barbecue expert, Chef Jason Morse and he’s sharing tips on how to pick the perfect grill for the grillmasters in your life.

Grills and grill accessories are hot items at the tip of everyone's list. More and more people are buying multiple grills and smokers to keep the barbecues going on year-round. They also have high-tech accessories to make sure every meal is cooked to perfection.

Add a personalized touch to your gift by putting the name of your favorite chef on some of their favorite tools, like a charcuterie board to display what they just cooked up. You can find all this and more with the help of the friendly folks at Ace Hardware!

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Inside South Florida

10:49 AM, Jul 26, 2019

Inside South Florida is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in South Florida. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:Isfadvertising@wsfltv.com

Trusted Advisors