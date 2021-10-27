Watch
Girl creates non-profit called Cancer Bears in honor of her mom's battle with Breast Cancer

When Tara Gustman got the call to notify her she had breast cancer, she felt like the world stopped. She knew everything was going to be okay, especially with the help of her daughter, Alivia.

While watching her mom deal with a double mastectomy, having 18 lymph nodes removed, and 16 rounds of chemo, Alivia had an idea from school. She created Cancer Bears as part of a school project to help raise money for those with cancer and research. She wanted to make it a reality, so she asked her dad and they got started.

With the help of her parents and the community, Cancer Bears became an official nonprofit and a global phenomenon. Tara is beyond proud of her daughter for creating something to help others.

Over 400 bears have been sold and they're still being ordered. If you want to help you can head to CancerBears.com

