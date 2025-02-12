Girl Scout Cookie Taste Test with Inside South Florida

It’s officially cookie season, and the Girl Scouts are out in full force, selling their beloved cookie boxes to families, friends, and anyone craving a sweet treat. On Inside South Florida, hosts Cameron Dobbs and LaMyiah Pearlinia did their part in supporting the Scouts—by indulging in a delicious cookie taste test!

The duo sampled three popular Girl Scout cookies:



Thin Mints – The classic chocolate-mint favorite S’mores – A sweet, marshmallow-infused delight Adventurefuls – A brownie-inspired cookie with caramel-flavored cream and sea salt

While Cameron stood by her love for Thin Mints, LaMyiah wasn’t as enthusiastic: “It tastes like toothpaste to me,” she admitted, playfully dismissing the popular cookie.

Despite their differing opinions, one thing was clear—the cookies were a hit! With a plate full of cookies in front of them, they promised: “We’re going to finish all these, by the way.”

Want to get your hands on some Thin Mints, S’mores, or Adventurefuls? Find a Girl Scout near you or visit the official Girl Scouts website to order online, gssef.org.