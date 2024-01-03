Gisselle Restaurant Redefines Glamour and Flavor Fusion

Giselle Restaurant's Operating Partner, Alan Roth, joined Inside South Florida to present a sophisticated and glamorous dining experience that seamlessly blends global cuisine with intentional design. The culinary offerings at Giselle are hailed as "unexpectedly majestic," showcasing a delightful fusion of local and Peruvian flavors.

“We wanted a space where no matter who you were, you felt elevated, felt like you could have been in any major city around the world,” says Roth. “So, the moment you got out of the elevator, above 11 You were transported to another place. And that was our goal. We wanted people to feel like it was the most incredible experience of their life, but also at the same time that it felt comfortable.”

