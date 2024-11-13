Give Miami Day: South Florida’s Biggest Fundraising Event Returns This November

Nikisha Williams and Ashley Carter joined Inside South Florida to talk about the impactful annual event, Give Miami Day, set for the third Thursday of November. Give Miami Day unites the Miami community in support of local nonprofits working tirelessly to provide essential services, especially those with limited operating funds. Last year, the event raised a record-breaking $34 million, supporting nonprofits across South Florida.

Ashley’s organization, EatWell Exchange, is among the nonprofits participating in Give Miami Day. Focused on tackling food insecurity, EatWell Exchange teaches communities to eat healthily using cultural foods, conducting cooking, gardening, and nutrition education classes. Funds raised through Give Miami Day allow them to expand programming and provide culturally relevant food education to South Florida families.

For more information on Give Miami Day or to donate, visitGiveMiamiDay.org or learn more about EatWell Exchange atEatWellExchange.org.