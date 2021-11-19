Watch
Give the gift of beauty this holiday season

Posted at 3:21 PM, Nov 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-19 15:21:32-05

For the ladies out there looking for holiday gifts and gets, or even just a way to look and feel great this season and beyond, lifestyle and consumer trend expert, Merilee Kern, joins us now with a few great ideas.

First up is Benigna Parfums Fragrances. This is a perfect holiday gift, or get! The Miami-based company makes wonderful, gender-neutral fragrances that inspire joy and harmony. You'll feel luxurious with these scents, which can be found on their Instagram at @BenignaParfums.

Up next, is the SIREN Living Supplements for Women. Developed by women, for women, the line includes a special supplement for vitality and wellness to reduce fatigue and balances hormone levels. The Hair, Skin, and Nails supplement improves the youthful appearance of the skin, and the strength of hair and nails. Hello Unshine will give you an amazing tan without the sun!

You can find all these and more at LuxeListReviews.com

10:49 AM, Jul 26, 2019

Inside South Florida is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in South Florida.

