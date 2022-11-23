Give the gift of life this holiday season

Watch Now
There’s an adage that it is better to give than to receive. This holiday season consider donating blood. Board Certified Family Medicine Doctor and YouTube Star, Mike Varshavski, joined Inside South Florida to share the importance of giving blood.

“Now is the most important time. We've seen that folks get busy and donations trail off throughout the pandemic, chilly weather months, and holiday season,” says Varshavski. “This is a huge problem because we need blood and blood donation products every two seconds in this nation.”

This time of year consider giving the gift of life.

“This Giving Tuesday head to your local blood donation center and roll up your sleeve to potentially save up to three lives,” says Varshavski. “For those on the fence, I would encourage you to get your questions answered and to understand how important this is to all of us.”

For more information, visit www.bethe1donor.com

