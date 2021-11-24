Watch
Inside South Florida

Actions

Give the gift of travel with Airbnb

items.[0].videoTitle
Posted at 1:16 PM, Nov 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-24 13:16:53-05

After a stressful year of not seeing loved ones, many Americans are planning to travel far and wide to see their family this holiday season. Airbnb is here to help make sure everyone has a place to stay, and they have a new feature that lets you give the gift of travel.

This year's holiday travel season is going to be a busy one. There are over 40% more nights booked for Thanksgiving week than even in 2019. People are also traveling to towns known for their holiday festivities, and college football games.

If you have a globe trotter in the family, you can get them an Airbnb gift card. You can also buy them in stores! These funds never expire, so if they're not looking to book a trip right away, they can hold on to it until they are.

Get your holiday travel plans booked and check out the gift cards at Airbnb.com

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Inside South Florida

10:49 AM, Jul 26, 2019

Inside South Florida is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in South Florida. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:Isfadvertising@wsfltv.com

Trusted Advisors