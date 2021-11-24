Give the gift of travel with Airbnb

After a stressful year of not seeing loved ones, many Americans are planning to travel far and wide to see their family this holiday season. Airbnb is here to help make sure everyone has a place to stay, and they have a new feature that lets you give the gift of travel.

This year's holiday travel season is going to be a busy one. There are over 40% more nights booked for Thanksgiving week than even in 2019. People are also traveling to towns known for their holiday festivities, and college football games.

If you have a globe trotter in the family, you can get them an Airbnb gift card. You can also buy them in stores! These funds never expire, so if they're not looking to book a trip right away, they can hold on to it until they are.

Get your holiday travel plans booked and check out the gift cards at Airbnb.com