Give your teacher the perfect gift with the help of the Cricut Cutting Machine

With summer break approaching, now is the perfect time to get your favorite teacher a gift to show your appreciation. That is why Parenting Contributor, Carly Dorogi, joined Inside South Florida to share how the Cricut Cutting Machine can make a gift every teacher will love.

“It will totally change the way you create making it really easy, really convenient and a ton of fun,” says Dorogi. “You can actually browse 10s of 1000s of projects that have already been designed and created for you.”

After choosing the type of project you want to create, the Cutting Machine makes the job a breeze.

“Once you design your project, you send it to the machine the machine does all the hard work cuts everything out for you and you are ready to create,” says Dorogi. “This machine can cut over 100 different materials. I've cut everything from fabric, glitter, to cardstock, to even iron on transfer material to make custom shirts for my kids.”

This Inside South Florida Segment is paid for by Capital M Media