Give yourself a boost with these beauty products

Dealing with chapped and cracked skin, and frizzy or damaged hair is not easy. Pay some extra attention to your beauty routine and try out these recommendations from beauty and fashion expert Emily L. Foley.

Using a daily moisturizer is the most important step in combating dry skin. The Ole Henrickson Strength Trainer Peptide Boost has amino acids, collagen, and more to keep your skin hydrated. The formula melts right into your skin for a lightweight feeling.

Maui Moisture is a vegan haircare line with products that hydrate and nourish your hair. The first ingredient is aloe vera which is a great base for keeping curls healthy and bouncy.

Chapped lips are a pet peeve for many. Get all-day hydration with the 100% natural EOS Lip Balms. They come in multiple flavors that all have moisturizing ingredients to keep your lips healthy and hydrated.

Use a makeup brand with premium products for glowing skin. The KVD Beauty Good Apple Lightweight Full Coverage concealer. There are 32 shades and filled with hydrating ingredients to keep your skin smooth and soft.