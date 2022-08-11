Giving back is in BrightStar Credit Union’s DNA

People helping people is the belief that BrightStar Credit Union was built upon. BrightStar Credit Union’s Marketing Manager, Greg Cassamajor, and Marketing Summer Intern, Sophia Garcia, joined Inside South Florida to share how the organization’s programs and services empower the community.

“We were founded in 1946 by educators, and I always tell people that education is in our DNA. We offer scholarship programs,” says Cassamajor. “We also offer seminars in our branches, to educate our members when it's time to make financial decisions.”

Giving back is a value rooted in the core of the bank’s philosophy.

“We take pride in servicing the community. We are also a part of the community,” says Cassamajor. “The more educated our consumers are the better it is for us. We want to help our community make better financially sound decisions.”

The financial institution also takes the time to invest in students.

“We host our internship program on an annual basis. It's a very rewarding program,” says Cassamajor. “Being in a professional environment has definitely helped me. I'm getting ready for the future,” says Garcia.

For more information, visit BSCU.org/community

