GLAAD has had a profound impact on the LGBTQ+ community

For close to 40 years, the Gay and Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation, known as GLAAD, has been a strong force for people in the LGBTQ+ community. Vice President of Communications and Talent for GLAAD, Anthony Allen Ramos, joined Inside South Florida to share how they are continuing to uplift voices in the community.

“We are doing all that we can to make sure that all of our LGBTQ friends and family are supported and uplifted,” says Ramos. “We are doing the traditional in-person events in Los Angeles and New York, which has been great because we all know due to the pandemic, we haven't been able to do that in years. We are also doing a big push as an organization to inspire as much queer joy as possible.”

Ramos got the idea to make the push for inspiring queer joy after speaking with LGBTQ+ luminary, Kylie Minogue.

“I know for me personally, that was a career highlight absolutely,” says Ramos. “Along the lines of that messaging of queer joy, Kylie Minogue is someone who has been such an inspiration to the LGBTQ community. We got to sit down with her for a really long conversation where she talked about why it was so important for her to connect and to support the community.”