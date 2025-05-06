Glam Squad Goals: Radmila and Melodie Bring Met Gala Magic to Inside South Florida

It may be Met Gala Monday in New York City, but the glamour was alive and thriving right here in South Florida thanks to fashion designer Radmila Lolly and makeup artist Melodie Briere, who stopped by Inside South Florida to give co-hosts Cameron Dobbs and LaMyiah Pearlinia full red-carpet makeovers.

Known for her signature bold designs under her label Eltara Casata, Radmila styled the hosts in custom couture looks that embodied the spirit of the Met Gala’s theme: Superfine Tailoring: Black Style. “Met Gala is like the Super Bowl of fashion,” Radmila said. “Everyone is going to tell the stories through their own outfit”

Cameron’s custom gown, complete with Oscar de la Renta jewelry, evoked luxury and confidence. “I feel like a present,” she beamed, to which Radmila replied, “Yes you are!” Meanwhile, LaMyiah rocked a red-hot ensemble with vintage glamour vibes that she described as “really snatching in everything. It's heavy, but it also feels secure.”

Of course, no Met-worthy look is complete without flawless glam. Enter Melodie, the visionary behind both hosts’ hair and makeup. Cameron sported a sleek ponytail that exploded into a voluminous, bow-inspired silhouette, perfectly complementing her gown. LaMyiah wore a smoky eye with a touch of glitter and a bold ombré red lip—glamour that matched the charisma of the outfit.

Whether for the Met or a Miami gala, this dynamic duo proved they are the go-to team for making bold style statements. “I love that we don't have to be fearful of color, not just with the outfits, but with the makeup,” Cameron reminded viewers.

To view more of their work, find Melodie at Red Market Salon in Bal Harbour Shops or visit her Instagram at @makeupbymelodie, and find Radmila at RadmilaLolly.com and EltaraCasata.com.