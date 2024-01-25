Global Child TV: Augusto Valverde's Purpose-Driven Journey from Club Promoter to Travel Show Creator

Augusto Valverde, the visionary behind Global Child TV, recently shared his transformative journey from club promoter to purpose-driven travel show host on Inside South Florida. Unveiling the deeper purpose behind his adventures, Valverde discussed his commitment to giving back to communities around the world.

A decade ago, Valverde found himself disenchanted with his role as a club promoter, considering it selfish and devoid of purpose. Following a period of reflection and prayer, he underwent a remarkable transformation, pivoting towards hosting a national TV show within just three months. As he embarked on his travels, Valverde discovered the profound commonality among people from diverse cultures, races, and religions. This realization led to the birth of Global Child, a show that transcends the allure of travel by integrating purpose into every episode.

In the past seven years, Valverde has traversed 33 countries, strategically collaborating with tourism boards, luxury hotels, and destination partners. Each destination is carefully selected, with research focused on identifying ways to make a positive impact on local communities. Valverde emphasizes, “We show the best experiences that, as tourists, we can enjoy. But we always find a way to give back. Whether it's protecting sharks, building schools, or assisting leper colonies, our aim is to leave places and people better than we found them.”

Global Child TV has garnered a growing viewership inspired not only to explore the countries featured on the show but also to embrace the spirit of purposeful travel. Valverde reflects on the impact of his travels, citing Greece as a pivotal experience that taught him the importance of generosity. “In every episode, we learn a life lesson. So Greece taught me generosity. Being generous is one of the most genius things you can do in life. You make more friends, and the world smiles at you. So generosity is my privilege; I get to be generous.”

Looking ahead, Global Child TV has exciting plans for future destinations, including Oman and Saudi Arabia.

Catch Global Child TV on various streaming platforms worldwide, such as Peacock, Roku, and major airline in-flight entertainment. For additional information, visit GlobalChildTV.com or PeacockTV.com.