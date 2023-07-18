Go behind the scenes with John Boyega and Teyonah Parris

Prepare for an electrifying sci-fi ride as Netflix's "They Cloned Tyrone" hits screens, with stars John Boyega and Teyonah Parris thrillingly joining Inside South Florida to unravel the mysteries behind this must-watch film.

“Honestly, it was the script in and of itself,” says Parris. “Yo-Yo is dope and I wanted to play her for sure. I love how ambitious she is, I love that she's really an underdog that comes through and really leads the pack, but also the script that Joelle and Tony wrote is like every page, I couldn't stop turning it.”

