Go Cats, Throw Rats: A First-Timer’s Ultimate Florida Panthers Game Day Experience

With the Florida Panthers heating up the ice this season, Inside South Florida host LaMyiah Pearlinia got the ultimate game day experience at Amerant Bank Arena—and documented every step of the way. From first-timer jitters to post-game parties, the night was a full-circle celebration of sports, food, and fun, proving that Panthers games truly have something for everyone.

Before puck drop, the evening began at the Publix Plaza at sunset, where fans gathered to soak in the pregame atmosphere. The first official stop inside the arena was a visit to the team store, where fresh Panthers gear helped the newcomer blend in with seasoned fans dressed in red.

The energy continued on the sweet level at the Cold Zone Stage, where music pulsed and fans danced their way into the night. But once seats were filled and lights dimmed, it was game time—and the atmosphere only intensified.

The crowd was electric, the on-ice action relentless, and the surprises just kept coming. One standout moment for LaMyiah? Witnessing the infamous hockey fights firsthand. “I want to talk about this with some of the team players–why do we fight?” LaMyiah joked, after seeing the physical intensity up close. Fortunately, co-host Cameron Dobbs, a Panthers pro, was on hand throughout the game to answer questions and guide the experience.

Intermission offered a chance to refuel, and advice from longtime fans led the duo to Stoner’s Pizza in the 300-level. The slice hit the spot—but it was the cookies that stole the show. “If you're in a game and not eating these cookies, what are you even doing?” Cameron said.

Following another exciting period and more Panthers goals, the group made their way to the Corona Beach House, a premier seating section known for its laid-back tropical vibes and expansive views.

The night ended on a high note—literally—with a Panthers win, which meant fans got the full Florida hockey tradition: celebrating by throwing plastic rats onto the ice. But even after the buzzer sounded, the festivities continued at the Patron Patio’s Fourth Period post-game party, complete with drinks, music, and games.

The verdict from the Panthers rookie? Pure excitement. “I had the best time,” LaMyiah said. “The vibes were right on the ice, in our area, and on the stands.”

Panthers games, the fan added, are truly for everyone—whether you're a diehard hockey enthusiast, a food lover, or someone just looking for a fun night out. As the team gears up for a thrilling postseason, all of South Florida is invited to join the action.

To catch a game and experience it firsthand, visitnhl.com/panthers.