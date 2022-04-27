Go out for some laughs with the new comedy “Boca” premiering at GableStage

The new comedy “Boca” is playing at GableStage and will have you and the whole family rolling out of your chairs. We sat down with Director, Julianne Boyd, and Playwright, Jessica Provenz, to learn more about what audiences should expect.

“I think they can expect to laugh a lot,” says Boyd. “I don't think there are enough comedies going around now. So, we're just really thrilled to be able to do a comedy.”

“Boca” tells the story of a group of saucy retirees coming together in a fictional gated community in Boca Raton.

“The inspiration was I was home alone in Massachusetts in the cold during COVID and shut down,” says Provenz. “And you know, we're all shut down and in our own space. And I really, ultimately wanted to write a play about a community of people that come together, and how great that I set it in a sunshiny place.”

“Boca” is running now through May 22. For tickets, you can head on over to Gablestage.org/boca and as a special offer, all our viewers can get $5 off by using the code South Florida.

This Inside South Florida Segment is paid for by GableStage