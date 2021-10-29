Go Red For Women brings awareness to heart disease in women

Emmy award-winning actress, Susan Lucci, and American Heart Association Volunteer medical expert, Dr. Stacey Rosen, are here to discuss the underrepresentation of women in cardiovascular research.

Dr. Rosen says there needs to be an increase in funding for research regarding heart disease in women. Although heart disease is the number one killer of women, over the last ten years only 41% of participants in the research were women. A recent report from WHAM shows there's an economic benefit to including more women in these studies. Even if we spent just a little more, women would be able to live longer and have a better quality of life says Dr. Rosen.

Susan Lucci had a heart episode that sent her to the hospital. She had actually had two prior episodes, but she ignored them and figured the pain would subside on its own. This time the chest pain was so bad she went to the hospital where she found she had a blockage in two of her arteries, including a 90% blockage in her major artery.

She had always been in great health, so this finding was surprising not only for her but for her doctors as well. She wants to tell women to take their health seriously and get things checked if something feels off.