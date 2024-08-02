"God Bless Bitcoin": A Documentary Exploring the Ethical and Moral Implications of Our Monetary System

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Premiere TV. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Brian and Kelly Estes, co-producers of the new documentary "God Bless Bitcoin," joined Inside South Florida to discuss their thought-provoking film that examines the ethical and moral dimensions of our current monetary system through the lens of religious and ethical principles.

Brian explained the unique approach of the documentary: "We take a religious look at our monetary system. We use moral and ethical principles and dive into sacred scriptures to figure out if our current form of money is ethical and moral, and if there is a better form of money out there."

Kelly shared how the idea for the documentary came about: "Brian had this feeling that he wanted to create an educational documentary about Bitcoin... An Emmy-nominated filmmaker approached us to see if we wanted to be in a documentary he was making.” Brian declined but proposed the idea for “God Bless Bitcoin” instead. When the filmmaker agreed, Brian and Kelly began a two-year journey to bring this vision to life.

Kelly emphasized the relevance of the documentary in today's economic climate: "For the last 15 years, I have worked with students living in generational poverty. They are feeling the crunch of our current financial system, working multiple jobs and still [struggling to make ends meet]. We wanted to educate them that they are not failing; our system is failing them."

Brian highlighted the notable figures featured in the documentary: "We have people like Mark Cuban, John Salley, Robert Kiyosaki, and Tony Hawk talking about Bitcoin”. In addition to highlighting Bitcoin experts, the documentary also features religious leaders from various faiths, including Christian, Jewish, Hindu, Islamic, and Buddhist scholars, discussing the moral and ethical aspects of money.

Addressing common misconceptions about Bitcoin, Brian said, "Many think Bitcoin is a scam. I thought the same when I first learned about it... But after diving deep into it, I realized this technology is about hope and freedom... The documentary compresses 10 years of my knowledge into 89 minutes, helping viewers understand Bitcoin's potential to offer an alternative to the current system."

Kelly invited viewers to watch "God Bless Bitcoin": "If you watch it, and you believe in its message, we ask that you share it with others. We've made it free so that as many people can see it as possible. Our goal is 1 billion views. We really want to spread that message that Bitcoin is help."

"God Bless Bitcoin" offers a fresh perspective on the global monetary system, challenging viewers to consider the ethical and moral implications of how money is created and managed. With contributions from financial experts and religious leaders, the documentary seeks to educate and inspire change.

For more information and to watch the documentary, visit GodBlessBitcoin.com.