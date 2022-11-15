Watch Now
Inside South Florida

Actions

“Going From Broke” returns for season three on Crackle

Posted at 5:53 PM, Nov 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-15 17:53:11-05

The television series, “Going From Broke,” is back for season three. The show’s Co-host, Dan Rosensweig, joined Inside South Florida to share what fans can look forward to this season.

“Ashton Kutcher and I, the creator of the show, talked about it for years,” says Rosensweig. “His brilliance came up with something that people could learn from and be entertained.”

In the series’ new season, its hosts are reaching even more people.

“This new season is sort of fascinating. We've expanded the kinds of debt we've dealt with. It includes credit card debt, mortgage debt and debt from COVID. We have single and married couples,” says Rosensweig. “This is a really good opportunity to understand how money works.”

“Going From Broke” is streaming now on Crackle.

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by PREMIERETV.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Inside South Florida

10:49 AM, Jul 26, 2019

Inside South Florida is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in South Florida. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:Isfadvertising@wsfltv.com

Trusted Advisors