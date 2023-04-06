“Gold Rush: Parker’s Trail” star, Parker Schnabel, joined Inside South Florida to share what fans can look forward to on this new season.

“We're always looking for the best piece of ground that we can mine. We were in the jungle in Peru, and jungles have their own sort of challenges that come with them,” says Schnabel. “It's a bit scary at times. There's a lot of other people that we're responsible for on these trips. I would never want them to get hurt, and that's a big challenge.”

“Gold Rush: Parker’s Trail” premieres April 7th at 9pm ET/PT On Discovery.

